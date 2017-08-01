TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Actor Kagiso Modupe remembers being a street vendor

01 August 2017 - 17:06 By TshisaLIVE
Actor kagiso Modupe says he used to be laughed at when he was a street vendor
Actor kagiso Modupe says he used to be laughed at when he was a street vendor
Image: Via Instagram

Actor Kagiso Modupe took to social media to reminisce on his "street vendor" days  and also used the opportunity to encourage young people to persevere to achieve their dreams.

The actor popularly know for his Scandal! character, Mangi Nyathi, said many people had told him he would not make it and that he had to pay his "dues" but he had a different understanding that made him who he is.

"I've had a lot of people say bad things about me and negative things about me. I've had people laugh at me when I was still selling stuff and being a street vendor. I've had people tell me that I couldn't achieve something because I was still too young," he said.

He took the moment to explain how he overcame those comments and why he did not let people tell him that he still had to pay his "dues".

"I was like, what? Pay my dues? You have to understand that my dues were paid a long time ago. Someone paid my dues on the cross. Somebody bled from their head to their toes to pay for my dues. So don't come here and tell me about dues, I worked hard," he said.

Preach Kagiso! 

Watch the rest of the video here: 

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. 'Brickz is the breadwinner at home,' says friend Innocent Masuku TshisaLIVE
  2. Tributes pour in for late Is'thunzi actor Thando Mhlontlo TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE
  4. 'He's an attention seeker!' - K.O on DJ Citi Lyts 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I choose not to feel guilty, because I know I'm innocent'- Brickz denied bail TshisaLIVE
X