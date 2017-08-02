TshisaLIVE

AKA's mom opens up about 'haunting' sexual assault

02 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes has opened up about being abused as a child.
AKA's mom Lynn Forbes has opened up about being abused as a child.
Image: Via Lynn Forbes' Instagram

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, has relived the pain of being sexually abused as a child, revealing that it had far-reaching effects on her life and haunted her well into adulthood.

Recounting the trauma of her abuse in a blog post on Tuesday, Lynn said her abuser was a close friend of her parents.

"I never told them or anyone else about the abuse and for the last 38 years of my life, I have carried this 'secret' inside me. I am ready to tell my story now because an untold story never heals and an untold story does not help or protect anyone but the perpetrator," she wrote.

She said the experience led to her constantly having flashbacks and wanting to escape any situation where she felt controlled or suffocated.

"It took over and controlled every aspect of my life, work and relationships. Certain things or circumstances would trigger flashbacks, taking me back to my childhood and the abuse. I have a huge problem with being controlled or manipulated by people or by situations in my life. When this happens I feel the grip tightening around my throat and all I can think about is breaking free and running to escape the suffocation.

Lynn said she had decided to speak out to help other victims find their voice. 

"I have made a decision to tell my story because I am no longer ashamed. I was a child and I did not sexually abuse myself and neither did any other child. Now that I have found my voice, I intend to use it for the purpose of helping others find their voices and speak out against Childhood Sexual Abuse," she added. 

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  3. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  4. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke
Tributes pour in for kwaito musician Tsekeleke

Related articles

  1. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I choose not to feel guilty, because I know I'm innocent'- Brickz denied bail TshisaLIVE
  3. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  4. Black Coffee's fans rally to his defence over 'black author' criticism TshisaLIVE
  5. Redi gets candid on her move to New York: I have no fear TshisaLIVE
  6. IN MEMES: 'Man killer' Rami Chuene has The Queen fans shook TshisaLIVE
X