TshisaLIVE

It will be safe! - Major League DJs won't let thugs ruin their gigs again

02 August 2017 - 13:19 By Kyle Zeeman
Major League DJz have assured fans that security will be increased for their upcoming Major League Gardens event.
Image: Via Major League DJz Instagram

Music duo, Major League, have responded to criticism about the lack of security at their Major League Gardens events by assuring fans that they will beef up security ahead of the massive festival next month.

Major League Gardens has become one of the most popular music festivals in the country but has also become a target for thugs who have sometimes spoilt the day by mugging and assaulting concertgoers outside of the venue.

Security fears also led to the postponement of a Major League All Black party in Soweto in May amidst protests in the community.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the group's Bandile said they were aware of the security issues at their events and were working hard to ensure that fans' safety inside and outside venues that they selected to host at.

"The problem is the area. We are holding the event at FNB Stadium in Nasrec and the area is not the safest. Inside the venue it is very safe but when they (concertgoers) leave there are often people who are waiting for them outside to rob them. We are aware of the problem and we are concerned about it," he said.

He added that they would add "as much security outside the stadium as inside" for their next event, including in the parking lots surrounding the venue.

"It (theft and assault) is a problem everywhere but we are working with the stadium to get more security. The next festival will be a lot safer," Bandile said.

The Spring Break Major League Gardens Social Arts Festival will take place at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on September 16, with Nigerian rapper Davido among the headliners for the event.

