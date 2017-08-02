Tsekeleke's last interview revealed how scared he was of dying
Despite being scared of dying from the disease that also killed his father, Tsekeleke put his faith in God and had hopes of making a full recovery.
Speaking to Sunday World late last year, the ailing musician shared his struggles with diabetes and how he was afraid of dying the same way his father did.
"I would rather die than have my leg amputated. I have faith and belief that God will answer my prayers. My father was also diabetic and he had a problem with his leg and they amputated it. But he later died of the disease, so I would rather die than have it amputated," he said.
Tsekeleke always impressed fans with his smooth dance moves, as people were often in disbelieve by the energy, pace and rhythm at which he moved.
Having been diagnosed 10 years ago, Tsekeleke started doing less gigs and less public appearances. However, when he did make an appearance people were always happy to see him.
In 2015, before his diabetes gained strength against him, he attended late musician Senyaka's funeral and just a brief moment of dancing led to a loud cheer from the crowd.
As the disease got worse Tsekeleke expressed his fear of dying from it. The musician instead went to seek "divine intervention" from Pastor Mboro.
"I have been to different places looking for help but didn't get any. After watching people on television saying they were healed by him, I decided to come to him for help. He is my last hope," Tsekeleke told Sunday World.
Tsekeleke died on Tuesday evening after having his leg amputated four times due complications from diabetes, the last one being on Monday. He had spent the past three months in hospital.
"He was crying and screaming like a baby here was nothing more to cut. There was nothing more to amputate," his close friend Max "Chief" Mjamba told TshisaLIVE.
