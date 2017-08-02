TshisaLIVE

Twitter goes crazy over Euphonik's 'home wrecker' comments

02 August 2017 - 12:29 By TshisaLIVE
Euphonik has some things to get off his chest.
Image: Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Euphonik has become the talk of the town after comments he made about a person who apparently "takes drugs" and "wrecks homes" went viral on Wednesday. 

Even though the musician had not named anyone in his stinging tweet, Twitter users have swamped the social media platform with comments about it. 

A day before he made the most recent comments Euphonik made a vague statement about not paying too much attention to other people's perception of you. 

"Don't get sucked into what people think about you. Those are their thoughts not yours," he said. 

Euphonik's stinging accusations have resulted in fans assuming who he was referring to. 

Just a few hours after he made the comments, Euphonik topped the Twitter trends list with more than 3,000 tweets being shared about the outburst. 

Euphonik's comments comes just two days after an extract from Bonang's book in which she reflected on being in an alleged abusive relationship and how it taught her a lot about trust.  

In the chapter B also revealed that she broke up with her bestie, Somizi because he became friends with her ex-boyfriend. 

"It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That's when I knew he had to go. I couldn't trust him anymore so I cut him out of my life," she revealed. 

