George Lebese: My life changed after abuse accusations

Footballer George Lebese says that his life has not been the same since he was hauled to court on abuse charges in 2015, telling TshisaLIVE that he has learnt to live more responsibility.

The Kaizer Chiefs ace was accused of assault and malicious damage to property after he allegedly got into an altercation with his girlfriend at the time and kicked the windows of her car in. After several delays in court proceedings, the case was withdrawn by the public prosecutor.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE at his unveiling as a new ambassador for Status deodorant this week, George said that the accusations and court battle changed his life.

"It has changed my life. It was only after the incident that I came to realise how much it of an impact it had on people around me," he said.

He added that he had learnt to be more responsible.

"At this present moment I am more responsible in what I say and how I act. It was a learning curve for me. I learnt not to hurt the people who supported me or loved me," he added.

He said that he had put the incident behind him and wanted to focus on his football now.

"It was something new to me at the time (being in the spotlight for something other than football) but it is in the past now. I have learnt from it," he said