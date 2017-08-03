He always lifted my sad soul: Tributes pour in for Dumi Masilela

Touching tributes from around the country have flooded social media after news that Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died in an attempted hijacking.

Police confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the actor had been shot in the upper body after attempting to flee the hijackers. The actor died on Thursday morning after fighting for his life in hospital.

Dumi's death sent shockwaves across the nation and saw an outpouring of emotion from fans and those close to him.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, former Rhythm City actress Pam Andrews said she was shocked by the news and would always remember him for his contagious and positive energy.

"He was such a happy person that it was hard for anyone to be sad around him. Often I would go to set in a depressed mood and he would come past to try cheer me up. I could always rely on him to lift my spirits and lift my sad soul. Now we have to try be there for his family like he was there for so many of us," Pam said.

Several other friends and colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to the star.