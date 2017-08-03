IN MEMES: Fans growing 'tired' of Diski Divas 'boring' antics
Mzansi Magic's Diski Divas has fast become a staple part of Twitter's Wednesday night entertainment, but the show has come under fresh scrutiny from fans who seem to have grown tired of the divas' "boring" antics and called for the show to either be canned or to get new blood.
The reality series had been chugging along for several weeks with most of the focus on Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile. In the past she has been dragged for both her accent and her dramatic nature.
But even Sibongile could not stop fans from complaining about how "dry" the divas were. Twitter did what Twitter does best and showed their displeasure for the show through hilarious jokes and memes.
#DiskiDivas is like a car accident. It's horrifying but we still watch— Christopher Mash (@chriishtopher) August 2, 2017
This show must be canned with immediate effect #DiskiDivas... We can't be watching Takalani Sesame on prime time.... pic.twitter.com/bLGDrVb2ga— zama sibande (@vangoghprincess) August 2, 2017
#DiskiDivas i really find it very difficult to understand the essence of this show pic.twitter.com/VFBuds1vBI— Obinna Ichiewhite (@obiichiewhite) August 2, 2017
#DiskiDivas raise your hand if you miss Somizi ✋ pic.twitter.com/Lv5xo7csGz— Hellen M (@hellen_mathibe) August 2, 2017
#DiskiDivas kanti ukuphi u Love Back we don't deserve this hle pic.twitter.com/2bbgbSbvYf— Lubabalo Falakhe (@mzerakababalo) August 2, 2017
Trying to figure out what channel to switch to, while #DiskiDivas is being aired! pic.twitter.com/VdKY48j1cL— Bhadela (@NyanozGwele) August 2, 2017
Many of them called for past divas to make a return.
Bring back Wendy Parker. She is the only #DiskiDivas we recognize 😒#DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/QRHytkTsRn— Nompumelelo Mthethwa (@Nompumi) August 2, 2017
#DiskiDivas the previous cast was better, current ones are broke and are forcing English— GAZA (@Olefeels) August 2, 2017
There were still some people that thought the show was entertaining and threw shade at some of the women on screen.
#DiskiDivas— Mmamuso (@The_Thatoness) August 2, 2017
Don't soccer players make hectic amounts of money? I'm not seeing it here... NEKESE pic.twitter.com/132LLifOwY
Pep - lowest prices for everyone; even #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/0NaJUMRNuX— UNsigned//RayHarvest (@RaymondHarvest) August 2, 2017
#DiskiDivas i dont mind giving english for beginners extra classes, some people on this show need to attend ....... pic.twitter.com/QVqSQtmLRK— Base_D (@BaseD13688122) August 3, 2017
#DiskiDivas ....Sbongile's same what's app group, yet she is saying Tandeka is a granny**jealousy is oozing pic.twitter.com/7hKe8i7oaX— missjulia (@missjulia928) August 2, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP