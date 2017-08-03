TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Fans growing 'tired' of Diski Divas 'boring' antics

03 August 2017 - 08:29 By TshisaLIVE
Not everyone is impressed with Diski Divas.
Image: Supplied

Mzansi Magic's Diski Divas has fast become a staple part of Twitter's Wednesday night entertainment, but the show has come under fresh scrutiny from fans who seem to have grown tired of the divas' "boring" antics and called for the show to either be canned or to get new blood.

The reality series had been chugging along for several weeks with most of the focus on Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile. In the past she has been dragged for both her accent and her dramatic nature. 

But even Sibongile could not stop fans from complaining about how "dry" the divas were. Twitter did what Twitter does best and showed their displeasure for the show through hilarious jokes and memes.

Many of them called for past divas to make a return.

There were still some people that thought the show was entertaining and threw shade at some of the women on screen.

