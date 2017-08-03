TshisaLIVE

Somizi slams Thandiswa's ‘witchcraft’ critics

03 August 2017 - 14:48 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi says that people should be allowed to sacrifice and communicate with their ancestors without being judged.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

Somizi has lambasted musicians who "gossip" about Thandiswa Mazwai's use of traditional incense during her performances and accuse her of witchcraft.

Speaking on the Metro FM breakfast show he co-hosts with DJ Fresh, Somizi said he was upset when he heard other artists labelling Thandiswa a witch.

"We need to get to a place where you are proud (of your traditions) and bring light . For some musicians to go to the point of gossiping and saying that someone is a witch and using muti: Who are you bewitching when you are going to use your voice and your body?" he asked.

He said that when people became successful, others assumed that they were consulting the ancestors, when that was often not the case.

"My ancestors have an appetite. I can afford to but them food every three months if I want to. Dear black brothers and sisters, it is okay to feed your ancestors whenever you want to," he said.

