Tearful Connie Chiume: Crime has robbed us of Dumi Masilela

The actress recalled parts of the conversation the last time they spoke and their relationship on set.

"He was like a child to me at Rhythm City and when I saw him, he hugged me because I complained that he did not call me to attend his wedding. He said, 'Ma, it was just the traditional things, you will get your invite for the big wedding.' He told me about his music that he wanted to push," she said.

Connie expressed her anger at the way Dumi lost his life, asking why the criminals didn't let him leave. She said that crime in South Africa has robbed the industry of an incredible talent.

"Why didn't they just take the car? He had so much to live for. Can you imagine what the mother is going through? It is just so so sad. I had to call the studio to confirm because I didn't want to believe it," she said.