Cassper mocked for declaring himself 'Africa’s finest’

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has once again caused a stir on social media after declaring himself as "Africa's finest" musician, with Twitter mocking him through hilarious jokes and memes.

Cassper made the declaration in response to a tweet by US producer Anderson "Vinylz" Hernandez who asked for recommendations on who to work with next. Vinylz has worked with big names including Jay Z, Drake, J. Cole, Rick Ross and Nicki Minaj in the past.