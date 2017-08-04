TshisaLIVE

Dumi's brother: 'He drove himself to hospital after being shot'

04 August 2017 - 12:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died after a botched hijacking on Wednesday evening.
Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela died after a botched hijacking on Wednesday evening.

Just moments after being shot in an attempted hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela mustered all his energy to drive himself to hospital, before handing over the wheel to a friend halfway through the trip, his brother Mbongeni revealed to TshisaLIVE.

Detailing the moments that led to the young Rhythm City actor’s death, Mbongeni said that Dumi had gone to Tembisa on Wednesday evening to visit a friend when they were confronted by a hijacker.

"He was visiting his friend in Tembisa, as he often did. They were sitting in the car outside of his friend's house when they saw a black Jeep approaching them and parking in their blindspot. They turned around to see a man jump out the car and approach their vehicle," Mbongeni explained.

He said that Dumi got suspicious and pulled the handbrake to start a quick getaway. But was too late. As Dumi pulled off, the hijacker opened fire, shooting the actor once in the abdomen.

"The man (hijacker) was close enough to shoot at Dumi and his friend. Dumi was hit once but continued driving," Mbongeni said.

It was a single bullet that hit Dumi but it was enough to rapture several vital organs. 

"He was in pain but drove halfway to the hospital while his friend called friends and family to tell them about the shooting. His friend drove the rest of the way and helped take him into the hospital for treatment," Mbongeni explained.

Concerned friends and family rushed to be by the star's side and tried to support him while doctors prepared for emergency surgery. 

He was in surgery for five hours and in the early hours of Thursday morning he died.

 

Police have promised to hunt down the hijackers who shot Dumi but Mbongeni believes there may have been no real witnesses to the crime except for Dumi's friend.

"The road was quiet and the only time neighbours were alerted was when they heard the gunshot. Perhaps someone saw something but we are not sure. The police have told us they are investigating the incident," he said.

Dumi's death sent shockwaves across the country on Thursday and led to an outpouring of tributes from fans, politicians and friends of the actor. 

The star, who played the role of Sfiso Ngema on e.tv's Rhythm City ,left behind a young widow, Simphiwe. The couple married in a traditional ceremony in May.

READ MORE:

Inside Dumi's last moments: He didn't think he would die, says brother

Even as he was being wheeled into surgery in what would be his last few moments of life, Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela did not believe he would die ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder

Hours after Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela took his last breath on Thursday morning, his widow Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is still "devastated and in ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death

The family of late actor Dumi Masilela have confirmed that the actor's aunt died shortly after hearing about the star's death on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela spokesperson

The widow of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema, held her husband and tried to comfort him in the hours leading to his death ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Police appeal for leads in Dumi Masilela murder case

Police have appealed to members of the Tembisa community to come forward with any leads on the occupants of the black Jeep who opened fire and killed ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking

TshisaLIVE has confirmed that actor Dumi Masilela spent the night fighting for his life in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  3. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
Thousands march in Jerusalem's gay pride parade
X