Simz and Dumi: An abrupt end to a blossoming love story

The tragic end to Simphiwe Ngema and her now late husband Dumi Masilela's love story left fans devastated as news of Dumi's death spread on Thursday morning.

The Muvhango actress and Dumi were rumoured to be dating for the past three years but tried to keep their romance away from the spotlight. It was only until late last year that they started becoming more open on social media.

They would often share cute posts about each other, and videos of them goofing around. Looking from the outside it was evident that they were completely besotted with each other.

In June this year they cemented their love story when they traditionally tied the knot. Close friends shared beautiful pictures from their special day on social media, but it was a video of Dumi serenading Simz that melted the hearts of numerous fans.

It was a love story that made everyone green with envy, a love story that has been tragically cut short.

Dumi died after he was shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on Wednesday night.

Here's a glimpse into Dumi and Simz love story: