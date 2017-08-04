TshisaLIVE

Simz and Dumi: An abrupt end to a blossoming love story

04 August 2017 - 07:29 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and late husband and actor Dumi Masilela
Actress Simphiwe Ngema and late husband and actor Dumi Masilela

The tragic end to Simphiwe Ngema and her now late husband Dumi Masilela's love story left fans devastated as news of Dumi's death spread on Thursday morning. 

The Muvhango actress and Dumi were rumoured to be dating for the past three years but tried to keep their romance away from the spotlight. It was only until late last year that they started becoming more open on social media. 

They would often share cute posts about each other, and videos of them goofing around. Looking from the outside it was evident that they were completely besotted with each other. 

In June this year they cemented their love story when they traditionally tied the knot. Close friends shared beautiful pictures from their special day on social media, but it was a video of Dumi serenading Simz that melted the hearts of numerous fans. 

It was a love story that made everyone green with envy, a love story that has been tragically cut short. 

Dumi died after he was shot during an attempted hijacking in Tembisa on Wednesday night. 

Here's a glimpse into Dumi and Simz love story: 

#eternal #crush #therib #favoured 🌍

A post shared by Dumi Masilela (@dmasilela) on

Simz Ngema and Dumi Masilela spark marriage rumours

Former Muvhango actress Simz Ngema and her man Dumi Masilela have caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a picture together with the caption ...
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

African Queen. My Rib. Id choose you any day, even a Tuesday😍 @simzngema

A post shared by Dumi Masilela (@dmasilela) on

💔 #dumimasilela

A post shared by King Phindie.👑 (@phindie_m) on

The pair were the ultimate A-team; supporting each other's dreams and building an empire.

While the nation was robbed of a multi-talented individual, Simz was robbed of her happiness and their fans robbed of a happy-ever-after.

Most read

  1. Tsekeleke's painful death: 'There was nothing more to cut - he was screaming ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Kwaito star Tsekeleke has died TshisaLIVE
  3. Zodwa Wabantu wants to meet Robert Mugabe TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Pravin Gordhan says R100-billion could have been taken by the Guptas
Wayde van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
X