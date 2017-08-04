Skolopad wants to 'help' Euphonik get over Bonang

While Twitter was divided into #TeamBonang and #TeamEuphonik after Euphonik's "home wrecker" tweet went viral, Skolopad was declaring her crush for Euphonik whom she says is her "type".

The DJ topped the Twitter trend list after he made comments about a person who apparently "takes drugs" and "wrecks homes" on Wednesday.

While most tweeps shared their opinions and assumptions about the person Euphonik was tweeting about, entertainer Skolopad asked to be "hooked" up with Euphonik.

The entertainer told TshisaLIVE that she wantS to "help" Euphonik get over his "obsession" with Bonang. She added she has always had a crush on Euphonik and saw there may be an opportunity to "connect".

"Euphonik is a beautiful man. He looks like he's the wild type too. I like that, I like him. I wouldn't even mind sharing him with his main woman. Have you seen his muscles? I mean, I think I can also help him get over Bonang. The woman has moved on. Clearly he hasn't, but I can help him," she said.

Skolopad also said that she would be "forever grateful" if someone could give the DJ her digits. She said she felt that people were too judgmental towards Euphonik and that if she lived in Joburg, she would "follow" the DJ across every event.

"I am not even kidding. If I lived in Joburg I would never miss a [DJ] set from him. I wouldn't even go for the music, just for him," she told TshisaLIVE.