Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car

04 August 2017 - 12:08 By TshisaLIVE
Thando showering her mom with love and spoils
Image: Via Thando Thabethe Twitter

Thando Thabethe and her mom are having the best day because the actress and radio personality got to give back. And her mom was the lucky recipient.

Thando spoilt her mom with a new Mercedes-Benz and posted a picture of the big unveiling on her Instagram account.

She had it all planned out and started off the day by saying she was going to do something really awesome for someone she loved.

And then there was the big reveal.

