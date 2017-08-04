Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car
Thando Thabethe and her mom are having the best day because the actress and radio personality got to give back. And her mom was the lucky recipient.
Thando spoilt her mom with a new Mercedes-Benz and posted a picture of the big unveiling on her Instagram account.
She had it all planned out and started off the day by saying she was going to do something really awesome for someone she loved.
And then there was the big reveal.
Surprising mom with a car live on voov now!!! Download the app https://t.co/rtdSGPS4Qi can't wait to see her face 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/JtjWZM2x7i— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 4, 2017
. @Thando_Thabethe just bought her mom a new car and she streamed the whole thing on #VOOV— VOOV South Africa (@VOOV_SA) August 4, 2017
RT coz it's such a special moment! Only on VOOV pic.twitter.com/cAb25f28pr
Best thing I've ever done...love u mom ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IxIT10Qegp— Thando Thabooty (@Thando_Thabethe) August 4, 2017
