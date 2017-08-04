Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car

Thando Thabethe and her mom are having the best day because the actress and radio personality got to give back. And her mom was the lucky recipient.

Thando spoilt her mom with a new Mercedes-Benz and posted a picture of the big unveiling on her Instagram account.

She had it all planned out and started off the day by saying she was going to do something really awesome for someone she loved.

And then there was the big reveal.