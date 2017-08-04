WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home
The cast and crew of Rhythm City on Friday afternoon arrived at the family home of Dumi Masilela after the actor was gunned down in a botched hijacking in Tembisa on Wednesday night.
Stars including Connie Chiume and Kagiso Modupe arrived in tears and followed the Rhythm City family inside the house as they sang mourning songs.
The cast of Rhythm City have arrived at the house, many in tears #RIPDumiMasilela pic.twitter.com/q0rbt34iD8— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 4, 2017
The cast of Rhythm City lead into the house singing a song of mourning, many in tears #RIPDumiMasilela pic.twitter.com/c7EDF68jpy— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 4, 2017
Masilela was with his friend parked in the road when a black Jeep approached their car. When they tried to flee, the hijacker opened fire, hitting the actor with a single bullet.
He was rushed to hospital and died on Thursday after a five hour surgery. The Rhythm City set has been closed following the murder and insiders say the cast and crew are devastated.
