WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home

04 August 2017 - 13:58 By TshisaLIVE
Dumi Masilela during an interview on February in 2014
Image: Tsheko Kabasia. © Sowetan

The cast and crew of Rhythm City on Friday afternoon arrived at the family home of Dumi Masilela after the actor was gunned down in a botched hijacking in Tembisa on Wednesday night.

Stars including Connie Chiume and Kagiso Modupe arrived in tears and followed the Rhythm City family inside the house as they sang mourning songs.

Masilela was with his friend parked in the road when a black Jeep approached their car. When they tried to flee, the hijacker opened fire, hitting the actor with a single bullet.

He was rushed to hospital and died on Thursday after a five hour surgery. The Rhythm City set has been closed following the murder and insiders say the cast and crew are devastated.

 

