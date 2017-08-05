TshisaLIVE

Harrison Crump re-introduces himself to SA with new sound

05 August 2017 - 12:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Harrison Crump launched his The Legendary album
Musician Harrison Crump launched his The Legendary album
Image: Via Chrizelda Kekana

After having made a name for himself as a house music boss in SA, US born musician DJ Harrison Crump launched his latest offering The Legendary with a fresh new sound.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the DJ  said he had worked on the album for two years. He said most people knew him as a house artist and therefore wanted to re-introduce himself.

"When people were introduced to my music, I was getting licensed by Soul Candi and so I was introduced to SA as a house musician. Hence, it may feel like I am a "new" artist. But for me, it just feels great to still be in the music game. It's funny that after so many years, I feel like I am still trying to break into the industry. I am introducing a different me," he said.

From Paradox EP (released in 1995) to House on Fire (2011), Harrison cemented his name in the house music genre in SA and across the world. 

"It is not the house [music] I am known for. But the songs that are on the album are classic sounds. Even though I moved away from the dominating sound of house, I went back to the classic sounds of hip-hop and soul. I also feature veterans in the industry and new relatively unknown artist I want to give some exposure to," he said.

One of the new songs is a collaboration between him and rapper Proverb, titled Can I.

