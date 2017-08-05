Nonhle Ndala: I own my life, that's my power

Nonhle Ndala may have been on a reality show where she shared a lot of her life with fans, but since then she's done a u-turn and really does keep it low-key.

And as much as fans have called on her to share, Nonhle is adamant that she puts as little of herself out there as possible. In fact, she even recently shocked fans when she went on Top Billing and confirmed she was having twins. Kinda like Anele Mdoda when she announced she was with child and by that time she was already past the 6-month mark.

Responding to a fan on her Instagram account, Nonhle said her power lies in her privacy.

"We live in a vicious, sad, miserable society where people take pleasure in drowning you in their pool of misery. Just quietly ride the waves my darling. So many of my blessings came from not oversharing, so many achievements in a short period of time. We get the urge to share when we are happy because we want everyone to celebrate with us, but not everyone wants to see you succeed. I've never been happier. I own my life, that's my power," she wrote.