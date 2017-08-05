TshisaLIVE

The industry is suffering because of social media stars, says DJ Fresh

05 August 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Fresh says followers can get you gigs
As much as people want to dismiss those who are 'Instagram famous' the bigger your fan following the more opportunities are opened to you. DJ Fresh agrees but says the industry is suffering because of it.

"There are people that are passionate about radio and they're not getting gigs. If you have a million followers you'll get onto radio."

He made the point that it's not something that is just affecting radio, but also TV shows and acting gigs.

"Social media has become this thing that determined whether you get a gig or not. And it makes sense if numbers is what you're looking for. But I think the industry is suffering because of it."

Fresh has also launched a new app where you can get to know him more intimately.

Fresh was speaking at the launch of his second Destiny Man magazine cover. Afterwards he took to the hot seat to answer questions...

 

