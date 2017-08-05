The industry is suffering because of social media stars, says DJ Fresh

As much as people want to dismiss those who are 'Instagram famous' the bigger your fan following the more opportunities are opened to you. DJ Fresh agrees but says the industry is suffering because of it.

"There are people that are passionate about radio and they're not getting gigs. If you have a million followers you'll get onto radio."

He made the point that it's not something that is just affecting radio, but also TV shows and acting gigs.

"Social media has become this thing that determined whether you get a gig or not. And it makes sense if numbers is what you're looking for. But I think the industry is suffering because of it."

