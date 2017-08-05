WATCH: Nomzamo shows off her saucy dance moves
05 August 2017 - 14:00
It's no secret that Nomzamo has a killer body, and she ain't shy to show it off.
While the rest of us have been indulging in those warm winter treats - Nomzamo has been doing the most.
She shared a behind the scenes video from a photoshoot where she's dressed in a revealing leotard with a sheer net tutu skirt and burns a hole in the floor with her moves.
The best way to describe Nomzamo is pure flames!
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP