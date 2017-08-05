TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Nomzamo shows off her saucy dance moves

05 August 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
It's no secret that Nomzamo has a killer body, and she ain't shy to show it off. 

While the rest of us have been indulging in those warm winter treats - Nomzamo has been doing the most. 

She shared a behind the scenes video from a photoshoot where she's dressed in a revealing leotard with a sheer net tutu skirt and burns a hole in the floor with her moves. 

The best way to describe Nomzamo is pure flames! 

Flashback to my Photoshoot shenanigans I'm Definitely an unstable human being. 😂😂😂 Song: @tiwasavage - All Over

A post shared by Nomzamo Mbatha 🇿🇦 (@nomzamo_m) on

