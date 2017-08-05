WATCH: Pappa Nyovest's dance moves are lit
05 August 2017 - 10:00
Haai man. When are you ever in a situation when your parent steals the show because of their dance moves?
Well, just ask Cassper Nyovest. The musician posted a video of his dad at a family house warming and, damn, Pappa Nyovest has moves.
The crowds thought so too and went wild when he threw in a few kicks.
Check it out:
Cassper Nyovest's father steals the show at his family house warming!!! What a rockstar!!! You can see where he gets it from. Ta Miller!!! pic.twitter.com/S1hSmOQchy— Thuto the album out (@CassperNyovest) July 30, 2017
