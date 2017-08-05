TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Pappa Nyovest's dance moves are lit

05 August 2017
Cassper's dad shows off his moves
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Twitter

Haai man. When are you ever in a situation when your parent steals the show because of their dance moves?

Well, just ask Cassper Nyovest. The musician posted a video of his dad at a family house warming and, damn, Pappa Nyovest has moves.

The crowds thought so too and went wild when he threw in a few kicks.

Check it out:

