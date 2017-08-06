Bonang hopes to inspire through her book

After 13 years in the industry, Bonang Matheba said she decided to publish a book because she was ready to tell her story.

Bonang said that even though she had always been vocal, there was a part of her that remained protective of her story.

However, she said that turning 30 in June helped her confidence.

"Turning 30 came with a certain confidence and I found there is a kind of power in sharing your story with other people. There is a kind of power to be able to make mistakes in front of the entire country," she said.

Bonang said that she hoped to inspire young girls to believe in their dreams and through her story hoped to have a "generational impact".

Mzansi's 'it girl' explained that she built her empire based on a dream to be better than the person she was 13 years ago.

Bonang celebrated the official launch of her memoir at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City on Thursday evening.