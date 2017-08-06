TshisaLIVE

Bonang hopes to inspire through her book

06 August 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba.
A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash - Bonang Matheba.

After 13 years in the industry, Bonang Matheba said she decided to publish a book because she was ready to tell her story.

Bonang said that even though she had always been vocal, there was a part of her that remained protective of her story. 

However, she said that turning 30 in June helped her confidence.

"Turning 30 came with a certain confidence and I found there is a kind of power in sharing your story with other people. There is a kind of power to be able to make mistakes in front of the entire country," she said. 

Bonang said that she hoped to inspire young girls to believe in their dreams and through her story hoped to have a "generational impact". 

Mzansi's 'it girl' explained that she built her empire based on a dream to be better than the person she was 13 years ago.

Bonang celebrated the official launch of her memoir at the Diamond Walk in Sandton City on Thursday evening. 

'Uhm...no thanks' says Euphonik to Skolopad's relationship offer

DJ Euphonik has responded to the offer by entertainer Skolopad to help him "get over Bonang" after his "home wrecker" tweets on Wednesday went ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'I take full responsibility for the errors'- Bonang's book publisher

Just hours before friends, family and fans gathered at the ultra-posh Diamond Walk in Sandton City to celebrate the launch of Bonang's book, Bonang: ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Dumi's brother: 'He drove himself to hospital after being shot'

Just moments after being shot in an attempted hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela mustered all his energy to drive himself to hospital before handing over ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant

Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Tshepo Leeuw are expecting a bundle of joy.  Letoya ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I take full responsibility for the errors'- Bonang's book publisher TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

BABY DRIVER - Official International Trailer (HD)
Girls Trip - Official Trailer #2 [HD]
X