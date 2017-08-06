TshisaLIVE

Introducing baby Sharlto Copley

06 August 2017 - 14:00
The couple are now proud parents
Image: Via Tanit Phoenix

Actor Sharlto Copley and his wife Tanit Phoenix welcomed their baby girl into the world two months ago and have finally shared a picture of her.

"Two months of pure love and joy. I am so grateful to be your mommy sweet precious little girl, you are my everything," Tanit captioned a picture of herself with her baby.

Sharlto and Tanit got married in 2016 in a low-key ceremony in Cape Town.

The District 9 star married the model after dating for four years and the couple split their time between Cape Town and L.A. 

