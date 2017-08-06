TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Cassper and Carpo go cray at the gym

06 August 2017
Cassper and Carpo are on a mission to get summer ready.
Image: Via Carpo Instagram

Everyone knows that Cassper and his sidekick, Carpo are inseparable, and often have each other to lean on no matter the situation. 

So when they decided it was time to get back to gym to work on getting their bodies even more summer ready - they made the best of the experience. 

No one likes going to gym so Cassper and Carpo turned what could have been a boring routine session into a crazy dance session. 

They just broke out into a series of cray dance moves that will brighten your day! 

Check them out here: 

Gat to go back to gym

A post shared by Papa Action Lifestyle (@carpomore) on

