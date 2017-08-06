WATCH: Nasty C has this message to girls who didn't like him pre-fame
06 August 2017 - 10:00
You know how you were dismissive to Nasty C when he was in school and not famous yet? And how you see that gold chain around his neck and are now filling up his dms? Well, don't think he has forgotten about you.
The musician posted a clip to his Instagram account where he said he is giving the same one-liner back to those girls.
Lol. Those girls are kicking themselves, ne.
