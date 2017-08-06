TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Nasty C has this message to girls who didn't like him pre-fame

06 August 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Nasty C has a message for past gals in his life
Image: via Nasty C Instagram

You know how you were dismissive to Nasty C when he was in school and not famous yet? And how you see that gold chain around his neck and are now filling up his dms? Well, don't think he has forgotten about you.

The musician posted a clip to his Instagram account where he said he is giving the same one-liner back to those girls.

Deleting this soon 😂

A post shared by Ivyson (@nasty_csa) on

Lol. Those girls are kicking themselves, ne.

