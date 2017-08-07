'Angry' Somizi throws massive shade Bonang's way

Just when people thought the two may make friends or even start being civil to each other, Bonang Matheba released her book and in it mentioned why she decided to end her friendship with Somizi.

Insiders have told TshisaLIVE Somizi was "really angry" about the mention of his name in his former bestie's book and it took a while for him to calm down. In true Somizi style he didn't just let it slide.

Instead of losing his temper, he poked fun at B and posted a few not so subtle messages on his Instagram account.

He started off by posting this message. Below is a copy of the chapter where she mentions Somizi.