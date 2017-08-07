Cici supported by her sister in court

Singer Cici was supported by her sister and publicist when she appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Monday morning on charges of common assault.

Cici appeared in court on counter charges of common assault laid against her by ex-boyfriend and music boss Arthur Mafokate, after an altercation between them in June allegedly turned violent.

The songstress has also laid charges of common assault against Arthur.

Cici arrived at the court on crutches and was helped by three women, including her sister. She sat in the front row of the empty court room as her case was heard.

The singer's lawyer asked the judge for a postponement in the case, which was granted.