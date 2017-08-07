Cici supported by her sister in court
Singer Cici was supported by her sister and publicist when she appeared in the Midrand Magistrates Court on Monday morning on charges of common assault.
Cici appeared in court on counter charges of common assault laid against her by ex-boyfriend and music boss Arthur Mafokate, after an altercation between them in June allegedly turned violent.
The songstress has also laid charges of common assault against Arthur.
Cici arrived at the court on crutches and was helped by three women, including her sister. She sat in the front row of the empty court room as her case was heard.
The singer's lawyer asked the judge for a postponement in the case, which was granted.
The judge has granted the postponement of the case to the 22 Aug.— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 7, 2017
Cici limps back to car, refusing to comment.#CiciInCourt pic.twitter.com/u0Wc0X4iin
Arthur appeared in the same court last Friday where the matter was also postponed until August 18.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE shortly after his appearance, Arthur declined to comment saying that it was a sensitive matter.
"I would rather not comment and just want to go to court to clear my name," he said.
During an interview on Gagasi FM last week Cici explained why she decided to speak out about the alleged abuse.
"Before being an artist. I am human. I saw no shame in saying this is what happened to me. I need to show people that they must speak up for themselves," she said.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP