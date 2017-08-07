TshisaLIVE

Dumi Masilela's family search for peace in the midst of tragedy

07 August 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Dumi Masilela died last week after being shot in an attempted hijacking.
Dumi Masilela died last week after being shot in an attempted hijacking.
Image: Via Dumi's Instagram

Walking down the road approaching the home of Dumi Masilela, the air is thick with sadness but full of resolve, just like the family of the late Rhythm City actor.

Dumi's death in a botched hijacking last week left many paralysed with grief while the family received an outpouring of condolences from fans, friends and politicians. It is the tragic tale of a talented actor cut down in his prime, hit with a single bullet while out on what was supposed to be an ordinary visit with a friend in Tembisa.

The shock that swept through the Masilela family took its toll on his aunt who died after hearing about her nephew's death. A single ambulance now stands outside the house, a painful reminder of that tragedy and as a "precaution".

Neighbours describe Dumi as a "lovely boy from a great family" who always had respect for those around him and loved God. 

Soft sobs, gentle whispers and subdued singing is heard as neighbours, family, friends and colleagues, including the entire Rhythm City cast, enter the family home in Kempton Park.

"We are just a normal Christian family that is trying to cope with what has happened. In the last few days we have gone through every emotion you can imagine from shock to sadness to anger and frustration. We are angry but will not hold on to anger. In time, we will forgive the men who killed Dumi," his brother Mbongeni told TshisaLIVE.

Dumi's family say that they hope police will find the men responsible for Dumi's death but don't need an arrest for closure.

"Of course we want justice, but we will move on whether they are found or not. We will forgive them where possible because we are not baying for their blood. They have to live with the knowledge that they have killed a young husband and son," Mbongeni said.

He said that the family was now searching for peace and was doing all they could to deal with the tragedy.

 

Recounting the final moments before Dumi was rushed off to theatre, Mbongeni said that his brother urged him to stay strong, something his family have promised to do- even in the face of tragedy.

READ MORE:

 

Dumi's brother: 'He drove himself to hospital after being shot'

Just moments after being shot in an attempted hijacking, actor Dumi Masilela mustered all his energy to drive himself to hospital before handing over ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Inside Dumi's last moments: He didn't think he would die, says brother

Even as he was being wheeled into surgery in what would be his last few moments of life, Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela did not believe he would die ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder

Hours after Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela took his last breath on Thursday morning, his widow Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is still "devastated and in ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Double tragedy: Dumi Masilela's aunt dies after hearing of actor's death

The family of late actor Dumi Masilela have confirmed that the actor's aunt died shortly after hearing about the star's death on Thursday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'Simz thought Dumi would live, that he'd come out of surgery': Masilela spokesperson

The widow of late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela, Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema, held her husband and tried to comfort him in the hours leading to his death ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Dumi Masilela 'fought for his life' after being shot in attempted hijacking

TshisaLIVE has confirmed that actor Dumi Masilela spent the night fighting for his life in hospital after being shot during an attempted hijacking in ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Tearful Connie Chiume: Crime has robbed us of Dumi Masilela

Actress Connie Chiume broke down as she expressed her sadness at the sudden death of young Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela after he was shot during ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I take full responsibility for the errors'- Bonang's book publisher TshisaLIVE
  3. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Rite of passage: Girls’ journey to womanhood ​
X