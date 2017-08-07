Fans shook by Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa's split
Fans of Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi went into a state of mourning on Sunday evening after the sports personality confirmed that he and Pearl had called it quits.
Robert who is usually fiercely protective of his personal life took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm rumours and speculation surrounding their romance, revealing that they broke up "a few months ago".
I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago.We continue 2 be good friends though.— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 6, 2017
It was all too much for heartbroken Twitter users who flooded the social media site with memes and messages in response to the news.
Hitler Reacts to Robert Marawa and Pearl Break Up pic.twitter.com/7i8e64wNVE— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) August 6, 2017
Robert Marawa and Pearl how dare you? pic.twitter.com/TD5Hg2kqlu— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) August 6, 2017
@robertmarawa @PearlThusi they nolonger together.soo sad pic.twitter.com/fIcFIQLU1F— Doublekapital_g (@desmondchibvura) August 7, 2017
Uright kodwa😢😢— Nare Precious (@NareNashPresh) August 7, 2017
Did she give you your ring? pic.twitter.com/cIqpsLYCJT
The poor child 🙆🏾 I'm worried 😩 pic.twitter.com/Rio52qutDN— IG: lebocroc (@Lebocroc_1) August 7, 2017
Others suggested that Robert quickly get back onto the dating scene.
Since u single u can join #FindLoveWithKholi hashtag. pic.twitter.com/IKQhl9xWfi— Jurist💀 (@luckisto_l) August 6, 2017
Let go rob,you deserve better pic.twitter.com/WG5ONywvlT— 🌸🌼MISS TABOO🌸🌼 (@MISSEVEDEE) August 6, 2017
@robertmarawa ...so now that u r no longer with her, can I get a date with u perhaps?— Queendiva Sullo (@QueendivaSullo) August 7, 2017
Speaking on East Coast Radio on Monday, Robert said he felt "great" and had decided to confirm the split because he wanted to protect him and Pearl from vicious rumours that may be spread about their relationship
"It is what it is," he said of the break-up.
Two weeks ago TshisaLIVE reported that the couple's relationship was in turmoil with the pair's last fight said to possibly have been the "final straw".
