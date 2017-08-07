TshisaLIVE

Fans shook by Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa's split

07 August 2017 - 09:42 By TshisaLIVE
Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa have split- and Twitter is in tears.
Fans of Robert Marawa and Pearl Thusi went into a state of mourning on Sunday evening after the sports personality confirmed that he and Pearl had called it quits.

Robert who is usually fiercely protective of his personal life took to Twitter on Sunday to confirm rumours and speculation surrounding their romance, revealing that they broke up  "a few months ago". 

It was all too much for heartbroken Twitter users who flooded the social media site with memes and messages in response to the news.

Others suggested that Robert quickly get back onto the dating scene.

Speaking on East Coast Radio on Monday, Robert said he felt "great" and had decided to confirm the split because he wanted to protect him and Pearl from vicious rumours that may be spread about their relationship

"It is what it is," he said of the break-up.

Two weeks ago TshisaLIVE reported that the couple's relationship was in turmoil with the pair's last fight said to possibly have been the "final straw".

