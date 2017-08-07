'I gave them a chance when no one else would'-Euphonik on #Tholukuthi

The next day, the pair reached out to another vocalist who had also found internet fame with the video, Mbali Sikwane, to jump on the track. After recording with Mbali, Euphonik reached out to his radio and music contacts to get the song playlisted on 947, Metro FM and 5FM. They also did interviews with Oskido on Metro FM to talk about the track.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Euphonik said the track was now playlisted on all major radio stations and would be released on iTunes in the next few hours.

"We are also planning a concert this weekend at Icon in Soweto and I am reaching out to my DJ friends to play at the show," Euphonik said.

He described the last few days as a blur but said he was happy with how everything had worked out.

"I genuinely believed in the track and thought it was great. If it wasn't for me it might still be a video being shared on Twitter but I gave these guys a chance because I believe in giving young talent a chance. I am not saying that because I want to blow my own horn but I gave them a chance when no one else would," Euphonik said.

He said that working on the track with the pair was like "working on a track 10 years ago".

"It was like Euphonik 10 years ago. It was so much fun. I have worked with so many people before but this was just an absolute jol (party)," Euphonik said.

Take a peek at the studio session: