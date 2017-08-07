'I gave them a chance when no one else would'-Euphonik on #Tholukuthi
DJ Euphonik had a "rollercoaster weekend straight out of a reality show" after helping a young muso go from a Twitter sensation to one of the hottest musicians in the country right now.
Euphonik was at home on Friday evening when he stumbled on a video of a young man, Killer Kau, singing over Destruction Boyz Shut up and Groove instrumental. It was the funniest thing he had seen in a long time and he reached out to the guy to offer him a chance to record the track in his home studio. What followed was a whirlwind of a weekend that was documented almost entirely on social media.
The pair recorded a track in a matter of hours, and by the end of the night had performed it at both Taboo and Kong where Killer Kau shared the stage with rapper Riky Rick.
Dude @killerKau just killed @KONG_urban with @rikyrickworld. 🔥🔥🔥 #THOLUKUTHIHEY pic.twitter.com/HY8PdJN5Hl— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 5, 2017
The next day, the pair reached out to another vocalist who had also found internet fame with the video, Mbali Sikwane, to jump on the track. After recording with Mbali, Euphonik reached out to his radio and music contacts to get the song playlisted on 947, Metro FM and 5FM. They also did interviews with Oskido on Metro FM to talk about the track.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Euphonik said the track was now playlisted on all major radio stations and would be released on iTunes in the next few hours.
"We are also planning a concert this weekend at Icon in Soweto and I am reaching out to my DJ friends to play at the show," Euphonik said.
He described the last few days as a blur but said he was happy with how everything had worked out.
"I genuinely believed in the track and thought it was great. If it wasn't for me it might still be a video being shared on Twitter but I gave these guys a chance because I believe in giving young talent a chance. I am not saying that because I want to blow my own horn but I gave them a chance when no one else would," Euphonik said.
He said that working on the track with the pair was like "working on a track 10 years ago".
"It was like Euphonik 10 years ago. It was so much fun. I have worked with so many people before but this was just an absolute jol (party)," Euphonik said.
Take a peek at the studio session:
Guys the mayhem in the studio 🔥🔥 @mbalisikwane is funny AF #THOLUKUTHIHEY pic.twitter.com/dRhHz4jV56— Euphonik™♛ (@euphonik) August 5, 2017
