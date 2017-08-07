IN MEMES: Ofentse is the Rambo of #IdolsSA
Idols SA hopeful Ofentse Motale's popularity was put to the test this week when he gave an underwhelming performance at the show's theatre week auditions. Luckily because of his legion of fans, Ofentse lived to see another day.
A firm fan favourite since his audition a few weeks ago, his followers watched with baited breath to hear if he would make it through to the next round. They took to Twitter to show their relief over him staying in the competition through hilarious jokes and memes.
Guys, I hope Ofentse is safe. South Africa must hear his amazing voice and that rhythmic whistling again. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/eoPGiHuUuD— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) August 6, 2017
#IdolsSA if Ofentse gets knocked out me: pic.twitter.com/gxfbQbXSRw— KAI (@KAI_SouthA) August 6, 2017
Yes! Ofentse got another chance. 💃 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/cy6VZwdInV— Tshepo Rambau (@Tsepo_Rambau) August 6, 2017
Ofentse is safe😊 #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/JEvRbhLaSI— 👑Sophi_Sticated👑 (@Sophie_Zitha) August 6, 2017
Ofentse messed up the group round,— Ofentse NakediGreen (@MissNakediGreen) August 6, 2017
He slayed the Audition & Theatre Auditions,
He can Sing.
Thats why he got another chance.
#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/YThosq12I5
However, Ofentse's "great escape" had some fans in a huff. They accused the show of favouritism and claimed that Ofentse should have been given the boot.
The Ofentse people expected vs The Ofentse we got... #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/BADh7O0Xrj— Amos Parkz (@AmosParkz) August 6, 2017
@IdolsSA. Is there favouritism in idols? Judges say Ofentse contributed nothing to his group, but he still goes through. Mxmm! #IdolsSA— Mahlubi (@MatthewsMahlubi) August 7, 2017
I still don't understand how Ofentse made it to the next round.... Like Somizi said the guy was just a passenger #favouritism #IdolsSA— Phoenix (@Qhawekazz) August 6, 2017
Yeah that favouritism right there, but then again, Favour ain't fair 😏 #IdolsSA https://t.co/ZynF5AGjCU— ☺♥ Baki ♥☺ (@BunnyBarks) August 6, 2017
Ofentse disappointed me.. or i expected more from him maybe😐 #IdolsSA— cece mogale (@cece_mogale) August 6, 2017
Ofentse needs to work harder to win my heart again #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7U2lMz0rlb— Ndikhwine (@king_ndique) August 6, 2017
Ofentse was a huge let down in the final 43, i am disappointed #IdolsSA and yes Siphiwe must not come back— THE_TEAM (@L_Moabelo) August 7, 2017
