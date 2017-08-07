TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Ofentse is the Rambo of #IdolsSA

07 August 2017 - 09:25 By TshisaLIVE
Ofentse Motale has become a fan favourite.
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Idols SA hopeful Ofentse Motale's popularity was put to the test this week when he gave an underwhelming performance at the show's theatre week auditions. Luckily because of his legion of fans, Ofentse lived to see another day.

A firm fan favourite since his audition a few weeks ago, his followers watched with baited breath to hear if he would make it through to the next round. They took to Twitter to show their relief over him staying in the competition through hilarious jokes and memes.

However, Ofentse's "great escape" had some fans in a huff. They accused the show of favouritism and claimed that Ofentse should have been given the boot.

