IN MEMES: Ofentse is the Rambo of #IdolsSA

Idols SA hopeful Ofentse Motale's popularity was put to the test this week when he gave an underwhelming performance at the show's theatre week auditions. Luckily because of his legion of fans, Ofentse lived to see another day.

A firm fan favourite since his audition a few weeks ago, his followers watched with baited breath to hear if he would make it through to the next round. They took to Twitter to show their relief over him staying in the competition through hilarious jokes and memes.