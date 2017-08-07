'I've lost one of my best friends': Tributes pour in for Mary Makgatho
As news of Mary Makgatho's death spread on Monday, there was an outpouring of tributes from close friends and fans honouring her life.
Mary's sister, Rose, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mary died during the early hours of Monday morning after spending the past few weeks in hospital. The veteran actress was admitted to hospital on July 10 after she injured herself during a fall.
"We knew she was in hospital but we didn't expect this. We are all devastated and in shock," she said.
Close friend Germinah Nkadimeng shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.
"So sad to lose one of my best friends, mamogolo wa bana baka Mary Makgatho. I am torn apart. You will be missed and (it's) sad (news) to performing arts sector. Rest in peace," said Germinah.
Fans hailed Mary's contribution to the acting industry and remembered the numerous roles she played over the years.
Mary was famous for her roles in Yizo Yizo, Generations, Rhythm City and eKasi: Our Stories.
May Mary Makgatho's soul rest in eternal peace 🙏— #SJBFest2017 23 Sept (@Katlego_Mack) August 7, 2017
Another veteran South African actress has sadly passed away Mary Makgatho.I grow up watching this woman on 📺 😭💔 🇿🇦 #RIPMaryMakgatho pic.twitter.com/Xtb3HXFsNL— SIBONGILE NTULI🇿🇦 (@Sibongile_Dust) August 7, 2017
I met Mme Mary Makgatho 3 times and she was always full of energy and always encouraging us to create our own films that she can star in.— #Voov: Otis Lawrence (@Iam_Otsi) August 7, 2017
So saddened by the passing of the veteran actress Mme Mary Makgatho... May her soul rest well. #RIPMaryMakgatho— PAULINE O'SHABBA (@Pauline_RSA) August 7, 2017
2017 is just repeat of 2016 RIP Mary Makgatho Legend of her own time .💔💔 pic.twitter.com/TMa40mk4Vj— BAREND ROTHSCHILD (@barend_g) August 7, 2017
This weeks starts with the mourning of Mary Makgatho #RIPMaryMakgatho 😭😭— Makkonnen (@AmogelangMako) August 7, 2017
