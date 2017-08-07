'I've lost one of my best friends': Tributes pour in for Mary Makgatho

As news of Mary Makgatho's death spread on Monday, there was an outpouring of tributes from close friends and fans honouring her life.

Mary's sister, Rose, confirmed to TshisaLIVE that Mary died during the early hours of Monday morning after spending the past few weeks in hospital. The veteran actress was admitted to hospital on July 10 after she injured herself during a fall.

"We knew she was in hospital but we didn't expect this. We are all devastated and in shock," she said.

Close friend Germinah Nkadimeng shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

"So sad to lose one of my best friends, mamogolo wa bana baka Mary Makgatho. I am torn apart. You will be missed and (it's) sad (news) to performing arts sector. Rest in peace," said Germinah.

Fans hailed Mary's contribution to the acting industry and remembered the numerous roles she played over the years.

Mary was famous for her roles in Yizo Yizo, Generations, Rhythm City and eKasi: Our Stories.