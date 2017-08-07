TshisaLIVE

Karlien van Jaarsveld defends no 'large' sizes in her T-shirt range

07 August 2017 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musician Karlien Van Jaarsveld now has a clothing line she's pushing
Popular Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has defended the lack of 'large' sizes in her newly-launched KVJ T-shirt range and is adamant that the shirts don't only cater for "smaller" women.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Karlien seemed oblivious about backlash she had received from some of her voluptuous fans who were concerned over the lack of  sizes. She insisted her current sizes are suited to everyone.

"I didn't even see that people were requesting bigger sizes. Currently my small (size) is like a medium size and my medium (size) is like a large," she said.

In her Instagram post she posed in what she calls her biggest size, which raised questions over what Karlien thought was large.

THE KVJ COLLECTION Soooo happy to announce that the FIRST ITEM of my •KVJ COLLECTION LINE• is available FOR ORDER!!! The first item is THE SHIRT. Available in black and white. Sizes 3-4 • 5-6 • 7-8 • 9-10 • 11-12 (that is the size I wear in the picture) R250 for the kids sizes Small • Medium • (the small is like a Medium size and the Medium is like a large size) R300 for small and medium sizes. To order yours, send an email to ronelbrink@vodamail.co.za we will start couriering from next week tuesday to your destination. I WILL MAKE A NEW ITEM AVAILABLE EVERY MONTH. Every item will be a COLLECTABLE, never to be made again, so order yours or miss out😬😐 The next item will be a MATERIAL BACKPACK for girls (available in a month) Will post a pic of the backpack in about 2 weeks time. 👗👘👛👕👖👜

A post shared by Karlien (@karlienvanjaarsveld) on

"Ek verstaan nie die groottes nie, is dit bv 3-4 en 11-12 jaar vir kinders en dan gewone small, medium ens?(I don't understand the sizes? Is the 3-4 and 11-12 for kids and the adult sizes small and medium only?)," one of her followers asked.

The singer said that although she had not seen the demand for "bigger" sizes, she would provide them if there was a demand.

"Not everybody knows me and therefore I wasn't sure if people would want to wear my name on their clothes. However, based on the success of this soft launch, I will introduce new items every month and maybe even bigger sizes depending on demand," she said.

Karlien told TshisaLIVE that she is in the process of setting up her online store and people could email her their requests.

