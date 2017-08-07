Karlien van Jaarsveld defends no 'large' sizes in her T-shirt range

Popular Afrikaans singer Karlien van Jaarsveld has defended the lack of 'large' sizes in her newly-launched KVJ T-shirt range and is adamant that the shirts don't only cater for "smaller" women.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Karlien seemed oblivious about backlash she had received from some of her voluptuous fans who were concerned over the lack of sizes. She insisted her current sizes are suited to everyone.

"I didn't even see that people were requesting bigger sizes. Currently my small (size) is like a medium size and my medium (size) is like a large," she said.

In her Instagram post she posed in what she calls her biggest size, which raised questions over what Karlien thought was large.