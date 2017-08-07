TshisaLIVE

Veteran actress Mary Makgatho has died

07 August 2017 - 10:28 By TshisaLIVE
Mary Makgatho has died.
Mary Makgatho has died.
Image: Via Instagram

The family of Mary Makgatho has on Monday morning confirmed that the veteran actress has died after complications from a fall in July. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE her casting manager, Carlynn de Waal-Smit confirmed that Makgatho died after spending the past few weeks in hospital. 

"It's true I just got off the phone with her sister Rose, who confirmed that she passed away. Mary was admitted into high care on 10 July after injuring herself after she fell," she said. 

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to extend his condolences to her family. 

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of veteran Actress and my dear friend Mary Makgatho, who has sadly passed on," he said. 

The veteran actress was known for her roles in Yizo Yizo, GenerationsRhythm City and more recently e.tv's eKasi: Our Stories

Most read

  1. Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I take full responsibility for the errors'- Bonang's book publisher TshisaLIVE
  3. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE
  4. Thando Thabethe spoils her mom with fancy car TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Rite of passage: Girls’ journey to womanhood ​
X