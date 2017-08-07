Veteran actress Mary Makgatho has died

The family of Mary Makgatho has on Monday morning confirmed that the veteran actress has died after complications from a fall in July.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE her casting manager, Carlynn de Waal-Smit confirmed that Makgatho died after spending the past few weeks in hospital.

"It's true I just got off the phone with her sister Rose, who confirmed that she passed away. Mary was admitted into high care on 10 July after injuring herself after she fell," she said.

Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa took to Twitter to extend his condolences to her family.

"I'd like to extend my heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of veteran Actress and my dear friend Mary Makgatho, who has sadly passed on," he said.

The veteran actress was known for her roles in Yizo Yizo, Generations, Rhythm City and more recently e.tv's eKasi: Our Stories.