Bonang's book recalled - 'new edition' on its way
BlackBird Books, publishers of Bonang Matheba's memoir, From A to B has confirmed that it has recalled the book from bookstores across the country and that a new edition is in the works. This after the memoir received major backlash from the public over grammatical and factual errors.
"We can confirm that the book has been recalled, with this recall process having already started. This will be a nationwide recall,"
Jacana Media and BlackBird Books also issued a statement on its Facebook page.
"In response to recent commentary on Bonang Matheba’s book, From A to B, we acknowledge that mistakes happen; it's how we deal with them that matters. We promise you a new and improved version very soon. If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase and want to return your copy to us, we will send you a brand-new edition as soon as it is available," read the statement.
Taking to its Twitter page Exclusive Books also announced the recall and extended an apology to its customers.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE last week, BlackBird Books Thabiso Mahlape, said she took responsibility for the errors.
"I take full responsibility for what happened. The last thing I want is for black people to be accused of mediocrity and I should do better. It's on me as the publisher. I ought to have done better," she said.
Bonang said that they would be the "sacrificial lambs".
"We will be the sacrificial lambs. We will take the rubbish so that those [black girls'] that come after us don't have to," Bonang told TshisaLIVE.
