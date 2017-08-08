Bonang's book recalled - 'new edition' on its way

BlackBird Books, publishers of Bonang Matheba's memoir, From A to B has confirmed that it has recalled the book from bookstores across the country and that a new edition is in the works. This after the memoir received major backlash from the public over grammatical and factual errors.

"We can confirm that the book has been recalled, with this recall process having already started. This will be a nationwide recall,"

Jacana Media and BlackBird Books also issued a statement on its Facebook page.

"In response to recent commentary on Bonang Matheba’s book, From A to B, we acknowledge that mistakes happen; it's how we deal with them that matters. We promise you a new and improved version very soon. If you aren’t satisfied with your purchase and want to return your copy to us, we will send you a brand-new edition as soon as it is available," read the statement.

Taking to its Twitter page Exclusive Books also announced the recall and extended an apology to its customers.