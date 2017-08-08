Caster Semenya on being lesbian: It's something I felt from young

Star athlete Caster Semenya has opened up about her sexuality in an interview with rapper Proverb on BET. Caster said that being lesbian is not a "fashion" and her feelings didn't "suddenly pop up."

She was responding to a question on the once-off show, Being Caster Semenya, on how she deals with the media backlash and trolling from haters.

"It's something I felt from young. I always felt a bit different. When I'm with boys I feel comfortable. When I'm with girls I catch feelings. It's not anything I can control. Today I'm a powerhouse. They know I'm lesbian. They build you even if they think they are destroying you."

She said that despite the criticism she won't allow people to "demoralise her feelings."

"I know how I look like. I know how I sound. I know how I walk. I walk the talk. I'm a woman of my actions. I'm just gonna be me. I do me and you do you."

The Olympic champion said she has learnt not to let people's opinions affect her and she focuses on being Caster.