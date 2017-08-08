TshisaLIVE

Complain about Nkandla before my R130m house, says Trevor Noah

08 August 2017 - 07:28 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah is back in SA and has taken the time to put his R130m into "perspective".
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Comedian Trevor Noah is back in SA and he's already hard at work clarifying a few issues that South Africans had while he was in the States, such as addressing the backlash he received after buying his R130-million New York apartment.

Trevor, who is back in South Africa to do a couple of shows, spoke to the Fresh Breakfast team about living in America and how buying the multi-million apartment was not as "big" a deal as Twitter made it.

"I was just like, it's funny that people are worried about a house I bought with my own money, when our president is buying houses with our money but people are keeping quiet about that one. So, I tell people I bought two houses, one in Nkandla and one in New York" he said.

Trevor explained that he earned in a different currency, which he said people tend to ignore when looking at how much he spent on his house. He said the difference between rands and dollars went a long way and that his apartment was "low end".

"In New York I don't have an expensive house. No one bats an eyelid about my house," he said.

The Daily Show host  bought himself an apartment in Manhattan for over R130-million earlier this year. Twitter was split with some congratulating Trevor while many others criticised the comedian for "splurging". 

Here's American estate agent Brian Lewis giving a short tour of an apartment in the same building as Trevor's pad.

