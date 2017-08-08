'I'm in a good place' - AKA on laying low on Twitter and living his best life

When AKA announced his plans to only use Twitter for work, many didn't believe him but the rapper has stayed true to his word, explaining that it was one of the best things he's done for himself.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, AKA explained why he made the decision to "dial down" on Twitter and what it has done for him so far.

"I made the decision because I am really in a good place in my life right now. Like I said at the beginning of the year, I just want to live my life and make great music and sometimes, we are so soaked in and online all the time that we forget to just live. I am actually just enjoying living," he said.

The rapper has a lot going for him at the moment including dishing out hit songs like Caiphus Song, a joint album with Anatii and a lot of other projects like the Red Bull Culture Clash, which are keeping him busy.

His album with Anatii, Be careful What You Wish For, was recently released and received general acclaim and radio airplay.

AKA said he is happy people are enjoying the album as it was created out of "demand from fans".

Speaking about the upcoming Red Bull Culture Clash, which is a music experience, AKA said he wanted to be a part of the competition for the win.

"The concept of Red Bull Culture Clash is interesting and on a global scale, so I wanted to align it with my brand. The culture of hip-hop has grown immensely and so representing it in a competition that also benefits upcoming talent is exciting. Obviously, we are here to win," he said.

The music experience will showcase four crews which are led by headline acts including AKA, DJ Tira, Patoranking and and Jahseed & Admiral who vie for the win.

The event will take place at Orlando Stadium on September 23 2017.