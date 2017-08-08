Is it you or that dandruff tweeting? – Lerato Kganyago slams 'petty' critics

Lerato Kganyago's spicy clapback on Monday night nearly shut down Twitter and had a follower running for the hills.

Lerato is no stranger to tweeting her thoughts but when she jumped onto the social media site to tweet that there was "a huge dark cloud looming over South Africa right now", followers were anxious to make sense of her seemingly ambiguous tweet.

And while some of her followers guessed that she was talking about President Zuma's vote on motion of no-confidence, one gatvol user took Lerato on, claiming she was "way too emotional about petty issues".