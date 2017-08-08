Is it you or that dandruff tweeting? – Lerato Kganyago slams 'petty' critics
Lerato Kganyago's spicy clapback on Monday night nearly shut down Twitter and had a follower running for the hills.
Lerato is no stranger to tweeting her thoughts but when she jumped onto the social media site to tweet that there was "a huge dark cloud looming over South Africa right now", followers were anxious to make sense of her seemingly ambiguous tweet.
And while some of her followers guessed that she was talking about President Zuma's vote on motion of no-confidence, one gatvol user took Lerato on, claiming she was "way too emotional about petty issues".
What is bad?u r way too emotional bwt petty issues— reginald sebolao (@mosupatselapedi) August 7, 2017
Lerato was not having any of it and fired a clapback that got users talking.
Hewena ka pushback! A woman getting abused is petty? Is it you or that dandruff tweeting? https://t.co/8ELKwLX57M— leratokganyago (@leratokganyago) August 7, 2017
In true Mzansi style, her followers responded to the savage response by posting hilarious jokes and memes and called for her to be made president.
Lmao ba re is "that you or dandruff tweeting" pic.twitter.com/tp4AP3EF7T— Benita Shilabje (@ShilabjeBenita) August 7, 2017
Then I went back to view the pushback. #LeratoForPresident😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂— lindiwe sebei (@lindiwe_sebei) August 7, 2017
Listen Lerato is a lot 😂😂😂 I'm outta here, *pushback* pic.twitter.com/SPFFRu3nnR— IG: melanin_nana_ (@NanaSbia) August 7, 2017
