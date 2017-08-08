TshisaLIVE

Is it you or that dandruff tweeting? – Lerato Kganyago slams 'petty' critics

08 August 2017 - 10:02 By TshisaLIVE
Lerato Kganyago is not to be messed with.
Image: Via Lerato Kganyago Instagram

Lerato Kganyago's spicy clapback on Monday night nearly shut down Twitter and had a follower running for the hills.

Lerato is no stranger to tweeting her thoughts but when she jumped onto the social media site to tweet that there was "a huge dark cloud looming over South Africa right now", followers were anxious to make sense of her seemingly ambiguous tweet.

And while some of her followers guessed that she was talking about President Zuma's vote on motion of no-confidence, one gatvol user took Lerato on, claiming she was "way too emotional about petty issues". 

Lerato was not having any of it and fired a clapback that got users talking. 

In true Mzansi style, her followers responded to the savage response by posting hilarious jokes and memes and called for her to be made president.

