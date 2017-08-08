John Kani to star as Rafiki in Lion King remake - reports

Veteran actor John Kani has reportedly bagged another impressive role as the character of Rafiki, on Jon Favreau’s remake of Lion King.

International entertainment website, The Wrap reported it had exclusively learnt that John had been added to the star-studded cast.

John will star as the baboon who is Mufasa and his family's royal adviser.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, John's manager Wesley Mark-Gainer said he could "neither confirm or deny" the news.

The remake of the iconic family movie is set to be released in 2019. It also stars the likes of Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and James Earl Jones (Mufasa).

The news comes just months after it was confirmed that John had joined the cast of Marvel's superhero film Black Panther along with his son, Atandwa Kani, and Rhythm City actress Connie Chiume.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Connie said she was excited for viewers to see more of SA's talent.

"The world obviously knows about John Kani but now they will be introduced to a few more South Africans. It is great that we are finally being recognised for our talent because we really have great actors who are just as good as any in America," Connie added.