TshisaLIVE

John Kani to star as Rafiki in Lion King remake - reports

08 August 2017 - 12:25 By TshisaLIVE
John Kani.
John Kani.
Image: ARMAND HOUGH

Veteran actor John Kani has reportedly bagged another impressive role as the character of Rafiki, on Jon Favreau’s remake of Lion King.

International entertainment website, The Wrap reported it had exclusively learnt that John had been added to the star-studded cast. 

John will star as the baboon who is Mufasa and his family's royal adviser.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, John's manager Wesley Mark-Gainer said he could "neither confirm or deny" the news.

The remake of the iconic family movie is set to be released in 2019. It also stars the likes of Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), and James Earl Jones (Mufasa). 

The news comes just months after it was confirmed that John had joined the cast of Marvel's superhero film Black Panther along with his son, Atandwa Kani, and Rhythm City actress Connie Chiume. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE earlier this year, Connie said  she was excited for viewers to see more of SA's talent. 

"The world obviously knows about John Kani but now they will be introduced to a few more South Africans. It is great that we are finally being recognised for our talent because we really have great actors who are just as good as any in America," Connie added.

Bonang book debacle inspires Ntsiki to push forward with memoir

After witnessing the intense outcry to Bonang's memoir, musician Ntsiki Mazwai has decided to move forward with plans to release a memoir about her ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

'He gets away with a lot' - Enhle Maphumulo on being a stepmom

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has revealed the kind of relationship she has with her stepson, Black Coffee's teenage son and has described the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Is it you or that dandruff tweeting? – Lerato Kganyago slams 'petty' critics

Lerato Kganyago cemented her status as Mzansi's queen of shade on Thursday with an epic clapback that nearly shut down twitter and had a follower ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Complain about Nkandla before my R130m house, says Trevor Noah

Comedian Trevor Noah is back in SA and he's already hard at work clarifying a few issues that South Africans had while he was in the States, such as ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. Veteran actress Mary Makgatho has died TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Angry' Somizi throws massive shade Bonang's way TshisaLIVE
  3. Broken: Inside Dumi Masilela's shattered family after his murder TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Rhythm City cast arrive at Dumi Masilela's family home TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I take full responsibility for the errors' - Bonang's book publisher TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X