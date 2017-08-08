LISTEN: Skolopad serenades Euphonik with new song, Marriage

In the track Skolopad speaks about the attraction of love. The catchy chorus is dominated by Skolopad singing I love you and referring to Eu as her darling.

The singer revealed her love for Euphonik to TshisaLIVE last week, offering to help him get over his relationship with Bonang.

"Euphonik is a beautiful man. He looks like he's the wild type too. I like that, I like him. I wouldn't even mind sharing him with his main woman. Have you seen his muscles? I mean, I think I can also help him get over Bonang. The woman has moved on. Clearly he hasn't, but I can help him," she said.

Unfortunately Euphonik turned her down but a determined Skolopad later released a song to try and change his mind.

Take a listen to the track below: