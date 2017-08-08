They're friends now but when exactly did Pearl and Robert split?
The thing about putting your relationship in the public eye is that when it ends, the people want to know. They've invested a lot of likes, double taps and retweets into those loved-up snaps. And then to suddenly get a "this is a private matter?" Nah ah.
One piece of information that Twitter is refusing to let go is the fact that when Robert Marawa confirmed he and Pearl Thusi had split, he said it was "months ago."
Let's go back.
Three months ago City Press reported there was trouble in paradise and the two were involved in a lot of sub-tweeting, with Robert even blocking his bride-to-be on the social media platform.
The newspaper claimed the couple had gotten into a big fight while Pearl was on a trip home in SA. It appeared they made up as Pearl made sure her ring was in this picture shortly after the reports emerged.
Then Quantico was not released for another season and Pearl returned home. She hosted a birthday party and Robert was there. She happily posted this picture.
Yesterday was such an amazing day filled with love & amazing memories. Thank you to my beloveds who celebrated with me, @capacity_relations who made it all happen. @thecodfathersandton for hosting us, @daltonbloom for the beautiful flower arrangements. And of course, @elegance_jewellers , @ghmumm_sa , @_mimco & @cliniquesa, @thelaserbeautique for showering my friends & I with incredible gifts. ❤🎂🌹🍰🎉🎀🎁 . 📸 @photogeniustats
That was on May 20, which according to Robert's confirmation, would be 'a few months ago.'
Two important things though: Some say the ring Pearl is wearing in these snaps is not her engagement ring and was really just to put people off. Also, Pearl has since deleted the picture with Robert. This was done after he made the announcement confirming they had split.
Robert, who never, like never, speaks about his private life, said he broke his silence to "own the space." He also said he and Pearl are cool. There must be another reason she deleted all the snaps then... either way, maybe we'll get some pics of them together soon and we'll never know if it's them getting back together, if it was just a "great photo-op" or someone likes playing a game.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP