They're friends now but when exactly did Pearl and Robert split?

The thing about putting your relationship in the public eye is that when it ends, the people want to know. They've invested a lot of likes, double taps and retweets into those loved-up snaps. And then to suddenly get a "this is a private matter?" Nah ah.

One piece of information that Twitter is refusing to let go is the fact that when Robert Marawa confirmed he and Pearl Thusi had split, he said it was "months ago."

Let's go back.

Three months ago City Press reported there was trouble in paradise and the two were involved in a lot of sub-tweeting, with Robert even blocking his bride-to-be on the social media platform.

The newspaper claimed the couple had gotten into a big fight while Pearl was on a trip home in SA. It appeared they made up as Pearl made sure her ring was in this picture shortly after the reports emerged.