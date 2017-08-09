SNAPS: A peek inside DJ Zinhle's new crib
09 August 2017 - 08:00
After more than two years of construction, DJ Zinhle's new crib is just about complete, with the star giving fans an intimate look at the new place on social media.
Zinhle, who auctioned off several household items earlier this year in preparation for the move to her new place, took to video-sharing sites Instagram and Voov recently to share snaps of rooms in her house.
Take a look:
The magnificent staircase
Her bathroom
Her bedrooms
Her massive walk-in cupboard
Dj Zinhle took her daughter Kairo to see the new place, with Kairo showing her approval threw an enthusiastic "wow!"
