SNAPS: A peek inside DJ Zinhle's new crib

09 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle has a new place.
After more than two years of construction, DJ Zinhle's new crib is just about complete, with the star giving fans an intimate look at the new place on social media.

Zinhle, who auctioned off several household items earlier this year in preparation for the move to her new place, took to video-sharing sites Instagram and Voov recently to share snaps of rooms in her house.

Take a look:

The magnificent staircase

Her bathroom

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Her bedrooms

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Her massive walk-in cupboard

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dj Zinhle took her daughter Kairo to see the new place, with Kairo showing her approval threw an enthusiastic "wow!"

