Dineo Ranaka spoils herself with new car - and she worked damn hard for it

Dineo Ranaka has been through the best times and the worst times: from public splits and family drama, Dineo has endured.

On Women's Day, she posted an image of herself buying a car and wrote a detailed motivational piece on how it has taken her seven years to make the purchase.

"I waited 7 years to take delivery on this gift. A whole 7 years. 7 years of hardship. 7 years of nearly giving up. 7 years of challenges, hard lessons, hard work, insults, tears, emotional scars, rejection and redirection."

She said she had to learn to be resilient and never give up and it was only through her determination that she has now been able to gift herself with a car.

"I had to be stubborn. At times I had to stand alone and it was cold. At times I had to seek the help of others. At times I had to own up for the waves of change to show up. I had to be #resilient and most importantly I had to GROW UP!"

Read her full post here. And check out the joy when she sees her new baby.