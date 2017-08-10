Dineo Ranaka spoils herself with new car - and she worked damn hard for it
Dineo Ranaka has been through the best times and the worst times: from public splits and family drama, Dineo has endured.
On Women's Day, she posted an image of herself buying a car and wrote a detailed motivational piece on how it has taken her seven years to make the purchase.
Read her full post here. And check out the joy when she sees her new baby.
On this #WomensDay my dear sisters I would like to inspire you to never give up on yourself. I waited 7 years to take delivery on this gift. A whole 7 years. 7 years of hardship. 7 years of nearly giving up. 7 years of challenges, hard lessons, hard work, insults, tears, emotional scars, rejection and redirection. I once even believed that hayi, Dineo maybe your future husband will buy you this car that you love so much because you seem to be struggling to do it on your own. But you know what, I did it! With big faith and a marriage to God, listening to my pain and taking big actions to put up a fight against my weaknesses and channeling an attitude of being committed to doing the work that needs to be done to achieve personal goals. I had to be stubborn. At times I had to stand alone and it was cold. At times I had to seek the help of others. At times I had to own up for the waves of change to show up. I had to be #resilient and most importantly I had to GROW UP!!! Growing up means the discipline of letting go and cutting ties with people, things and vibes that no longer contribute to your purposed journey in life. It means understanding the "cocoon phase" of a caterpillar 🐛 becoming a butterfly 🦋 --- we are all born to be butterflies --- but how many of us have faith enough to trust that we are purposed as caterpillars? The beginning is your imperfections, the middle is faith amplified and the end is all your blessings and abundance! Fight ladies, but fight the good fight!! The lesson is simple... endure the pain, take the lessons and celebrate the blessings. Work on you and God will see you through! It's not easy, trust me it's not but it can be done! To the people (angels AND devils) that helped and challenged me along the way thank you SO much!!! Woman, you are ABLE!!! Your time is NOW!
