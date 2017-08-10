Dumi and Simphiwe's love shines bright at memorial

Family, friends, fans and colleagues united in mourning at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand on Wednesday as the life of Dumi Masilela was remembered.

As videos played of his Idols SA audition, his time on the soccer field spoken about and his humble character praised, it was his love for his wife, Simphiwe Ngema, that stood out.

The couple, who married in May, had become media darlings with their loved-up social media posts and quirky videos they often posted.

Musician Hush started off the proceedings and said Dumi "lived for his wife." Clement Maosa reiterated the sentiment. "I was amazed at how much he loved Simphiwe. It was a love you can't speak, only show."

Obakeng said he sang at their wedding and cried for four days when he heard what had happened.