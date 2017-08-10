LISTEN: Thugs leak HUGE Junior De Rocka, Cassper, Kwesta & Riky collab

A week after young rapper Junior De Rocka lost his phone, thugs have leaked perhaps the year's biggest local collab- a remix the artist did with Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.

Junior told TshisaLIVE that he had been fine tuning a supercharged version of his massive hit Been Thinking ahead of its release when two of his phones containing the track were stolen.

"I lost my phones last week in a club in Durban. I'm guessing it was pickpocketed from me because one moment I had them and the next they were gone. I went back to the car to check if I had left it there but I hadn't. I was naturally angry but I figured I would just get a new phone and life would go on.

"A couple nights ago I saw people talking about my remix and realised it had been leaked. I was amazed because I thought this only happened in America. They didn't even message me to ask for money in exchange for the track or anything. It was just leaked. The sad part is the song wasn't finished the way I wanted it to," he said.

Instead of fighting the leak, Junior decided to release the unmastered version of the song he had backed up.