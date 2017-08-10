TshisaLIVE

LISTEN: Thugs leak HUGE Junior De Rocka, Cassper, Kwesta & Riky collab

10 August 2017 - 15:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Junior De Rocka's remix with Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick and Kwesta was leaked by thugs.
Junior De Rocka's remix with Cassper Nyovest, Riky Rick and Kwesta was leaked by thugs.
Image: Via Junior De Rocka's Instagram

A week after young rapper Junior De Rocka lost his phone, thugs have leaked perhaps the year's biggest local collab- a remix the artist did with Riky Rick, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta.

Junior told TshisaLIVE that he had been fine tuning a supercharged version of his massive hit Been Thinking ahead of its release when two of his phones containing the track were stolen.

"I lost my phones last week in a club in Durban. I'm guessing it was pickpocketed from me because one moment I had them and the next they were gone. I went back to the car to check if I had left it there but I hadn't. I was naturally angry but I figured I would just get a new phone and life would go on. 

"A couple nights ago I saw people talking about my remix and realised it had been leaked. I was amazed because I thought this only happened in America. They didn't even message me to ask for money in exchange for the track or anything. It was just leaked. The sad part is the song wasn't finished the way I wanted it to," he said.

Instead of fighting the leak, Junior decided to release the unmastered version of the song he had backed up.

Junior said the song had not been completed, with Riky still wanting to cut some of his lines speaking about his exit from Mabala Noise and Cassper wanting to trim his verse about the release of his album. Both artists' original verses can still be heard on the song.

Hip-hop fans went crazy for the release and took to social media to post messages and memes showing their approval of the track.

The one question many were asking after the leak was when fans could expect to see a music video for the track.

Junior said he had not decided on this yet and would see fans' reaction towards the track before making any plans.

"I can't say anything at this point. Let's wait and see what happens," Junior said.

Celebs criticised for abandoning Tsekeleke to mourn for Dumi Masilela

Mourners at the memorial of Tumi Masilela were rebuked by the leader of the SA Arts and Culture youth forum Romeo Ramuada for abandoning musician ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

'Racial slurs' on 7de Laan tore Enhle Mbali apart

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has revisited the "pain, abuse and racial slurs " she experienced because of her interracial relationship on 7de Laan.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

'Bonang won't apologise for publisher's errors,' says her team

Bonang Matheba was left disappointed by her memoir being pulled from shelves by Exclusive Books this week but will not apologise for the errors which ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Bonang's show fails to bring in the numbers

Bonang Matheba had high hopes for her "tell-all" reality show when it was released last month but according to the latest viewership numbers from the ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book

As the outcry over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow

Simphiwe Ngema took to the stage at the Hope Restoration Church in Kempton Park on Joburg's East Rand to lead the crowd in a song of prayer.After the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial TshisaLIVE
  2. It's on, Bonang! Somizi is coming for everything TshisaLIVE
  3. Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow TshisaLIVE
  4. Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant TshisaLIVE
  5. Complain about Nkandla before my R130m house, says Trevor Noah TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Julius Malema's full speech to supporters after motion of no confidence vote
X