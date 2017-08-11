Big names on the cards for Tholukuthi Hey concert

DJ Euphonik has been hard at work organising the Tholukuthi Hey concert which is all systems go for Saturday, with a star-studded line up including DJ Tira, Ph and Maphorisa to celebrate the success of the viral hit.

StarTholukuthi Hey went viral on Twitter after Euphonik discovered a clip and searched for the artists and took them into studio on the same day.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Friday morning, the DJ explained that everything is coming togethe for the concert which he planned in a few days.

"We've had to move to a bigger venue for the concert because we don't want people to be cramped in a small space. The song has really resonated with a lot of people and we just want to celebrate that. A lot of people have come on board to make it a night to remember. We have Pearl Thusi as the host and a lot of brilliant supporting acts for Killer Kau and Mbali," he said.

Euphonik is a man with a master plan where dance track Tholukuthi Hey is concerned and has had to move the party to the Black Coffee owned Zone 6 venue in Soweto. Having only discovered the artists last week, Euphonik has capitalised on the momentum of the song.

The concert will also double up as a music video set, which Euphonik hopes will be released next week.

"We have meetings and interviews after school so that Killer Kau and Mbali don't fall behind on school work. I'm excited but also glad that Mbali and Killer Kau are really level headed and although everything is happening so fast, they are remaining calm," he said.