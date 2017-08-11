Samantha Cowen determined to swim the Straits of Gibraltar

Former radio personality and author Samantha Cowen's longterm dream of swimming through the Straits of Gibraltar could soon become a reality after her friends set up a crowd funding initiative to assist her.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Samantha explained that since she started swimming she has always had a dream to swim along Spain's south coast, and that her friends' initiative has touched her heart.

"This is one of those dreams that you feel like you don't deserve. It's not something I would ask for charity on or to be sponsored, but Dionne and Helen have found my dream worthy of a crowd fundraising initiative. Of course, if I get the chance I would take it with both hands and try to also raise awareness of some of the issues close to my heart," she said.

Sitting at a Women's Day brunch with friends Dionne Domyan-Mudie and Helen Desbois, Samantha couldn't have anticipated that a conversation between her friends would result in the initiative being set up.

Her friend and actress Helen told TshisaLIVE that Samantha had inspired many by sharing her story of being addicted to alcohol and food, and how she overcame it through her passion for marathon swimming.

"Samantha told us how much she would love to go swim Straits of Gibraltar and Dionne and I asked her what is stopping her. She explained her struggles of not being able to 'selfishly take money for herself' but we thought she deserved to live her dream. So we started a crowd funding initiative and we are sure that people will contribute towards helping her live her dream in the spirit of women's month," said Helen.

The amount it would take to help Samantha fulfill her dream is a little over R24,000 and her friends believe that they will reach the target amount.

To help Samantha fulfill her dream... follow this link.