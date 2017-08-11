TshisaLIVE

Samantha Cowen determined to swim the Straits of Gibraltar

11 August 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Radio personality Samantha Cowen's friends want to help her swim in Straits of Gibraltar.
Radio personality Samantha Cowen's friends want to help her swim in Straits of Gibraltar.
Image: Via Instagram

Former radio personality and author Samantha Cowen's longterm dream of swimming through the Straits of Gibraltar could soon become a reality after her friends set up a crowd funding initiative to assist her. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Samantha explained that since she started swimming she has always had a dream to swim along Spain's south coast, and that her friends' initiative has touched her heart.

"This is one of those dreams that you feel like you don't deserve. It's not something I would ask for charity on or to be sponsored, but Dionne and Helen have found my dream worthy of a crowd fundraising initiative. Of course, if I get the chance I would take it with both hands and try to also raise awareness of some of the issues close to my heart," she said.

Sitting at a Women's Day brunch with friends Dionne Domyan-Mudie and Helen Desbois, Samantha couldn't have anticipated that a conversation between her friends would result in the initiative being set up.

Her friend and actress Helen told TshisaLIVE that Samantha had inspired many by sharing her story of being addicted to alcohol and food, and how she overcame it through her passion for marathon swimming.  

"Samantha told us how much she would love to go swim Straits of Gibraltar and Dionne and I asked her what is stopping her. She explained her struggles of not being able to 'selfishly take money for herself' but we thought she deserved to live her dream. So we started a crowd funding initiative and we are sure that people will contribute towards helping her live her dream in the spirit of women's month," said Helen.

The amount it would take to help Samantha fulfill her dream is a little over R24,000 and her friends believe that they will reach the target amount.  

To help Samantha fulfill her dream... follow this link.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie divorce 'on hold' - reports

Almost a year since Brangelina announced that they had officially split, international reports claim that divorce proceedings have slowed ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'Racial slurs' on 7de Laan tore Enhle Mbali apart

Actress Enhle Mbali Maphumulo has revisited the "pain, abuse and racial slurs " she experienced because of her interracial relationship on 7de Laan.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

'Bonang won't apologise for publisher's errors,' says her team

Bonang Matheba was left disappointed by her memoir being pulled from shelves by Exclusive Books this week but will not apologise for the errors which ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Bonang's show fails to bring in the numbers

Bonang Matheba had high hopes for her "tell-all" reality show when it was released last month but according to the latest viewership numbers from the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book

As the outcry over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial TshisaLIVE
  2. Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow TshisaLIVE
  3. PICTURES: Simphiwe Ngema supported by family at Dumi memorial TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: A peek inside DJ Zinhle's new crib TshisaLIVE
  5. Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I was kidnapped because I'm not Islam' McGown appears for the first time after ...
'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
X