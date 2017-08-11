TshisaLIVE

Sonia Sedibe wants to put her divorce behind her

11 August 2017 - 12:51 By TshisaLIVE
Sonia Sedibe has again spoken out about the pain and misconceptions of going through a divorce. 

During an interview with the Fresh Breakfast team, Sonia said that going through her divorce from businessman Leslie Sedibe was one of the most painful experiences she's gone through, however she wants to move forward. 

"I just want to move away from this divorce thing. Nobody walks into a marriage with the intention of getting a divorce - you want to build and you want to make it work and when it doesn't, it is the most traumatic thing one can go through. But you survive," she said. 

Sonia added that when she was served divorce papers she cried all day. "I was at the gym in our house and was told that someone was at the gate. When I went outside, I was greeted by a sheriff. I cried all day," she said. 

The actress said people need to find strength within themselves.

"Find your strength so that you can walk away. Remember a cage is a cage even if the vars are gold. Walk away and put your happiness first," she said.

