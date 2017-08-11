TshisaLIVE

There are unrealistic expectations of Bonang's reality show- new director

11 August 2017 - 11:25 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba's reality show has come under fire from fans.
The new director and co-producer of Bonang Matheba's Being Bonang reality show has hit out at critics, including those who say it is a failure, claiming that fans have unrealistic expectations of the show.

A day after television statistics revealed that Bonang's show  failed to make the top 30 list of most watched shows on DStv, TshisaLIVE has  learnt that the show has brought in director Olwethu Mlotshwa from Somizi's reality show to help co-direct and produce Being Bonang. 

Both shows are produced by the Bar Leader, with Olwethu making the move to Bonang's show after wrapping up production on the second season of Somizi's Living The Dream With Somizi

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Olwethu said that the move had nothing to do with the reports on viewership numbers but was critical of those who had slammed Bonang's show.

"From the numbers we have so far, Bonang's show is doing very well, especially since it is in such a tough time slot. I have watched the reaction to the show closely and I think that the problem is that people have unrealistic expectations. They think that it will be the same Bonang they saw on Live Amp but Bonang is older and she is different," he said.

Olwethu also responded to suggestions that the show was boring.

"This reality show is different to other reality show, including those I have worked on before. Bonang is not a wild, ratchet person whose life is filled with drama. She has a brand to uphold and she also has to be true to herself. I don't think people understand that," Olwethu said.

He said that working on Bonang's show was "a world away" from directing Somizi's reality show.

"Somizi was born in the industry and was always a star. Bonang is just a queen and so their approache to life is different. I saw a lot of differences but at the end of the day I can only direct the cameras not her," he said.

